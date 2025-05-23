JEE Main Paper 2 2025 Result Out, 5 Students Score 100 Percentile

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for JEE Main 2025 Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (B Planning). Candidates who appeared for the April session exams can check their scores and All India Ranks (AIR) on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The exam body has also released the list of toppers. Pratham Alpesh Prajapati and Patne Neel Sandesh secured a perfect NTA score of 100 in Paper 2A (BArch), while Gauram Kannapiran, Tarun Rawat, and Sunidhi Singh scored 100 in Paper 2B (B Planning).

Out of 91,378 registered candidates, 63,378 appeared for the BArch exam, while 26,590 out of 41,012 registered candidates appeared for the B Planning exam.

The JEE Main Session 2 was conducted across 531 unique exam centres in 300 cities, including 15 international locations.

To check their scores, students will need to log in to the official portal using their application number and date of birth. The scorecard includes the NTA score, All India Rank, and qualifying status for the JEE Advanced AAT (Architecture Aptitude Test).

Counselling And Admissions:

Now that the results are out, qualified candidates can participate in the JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling process, which is expected to begin in the first week of June 2025.

According to the official release, "NTA scores are normalised across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session. The NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained."