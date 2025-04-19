JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result: Check Cut-Off For JEE Advanced And More

JEE Main Cut-off 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 results for Paper 1. The results are available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The scorecard includes the category-wise cut-off NTA scores required to qualify for JEE (Advanced) 2025, the All India Ranks (AIR) of top scorers, and state-wise toppers.

This year, 24 candidates secured a perfect NTA score of 100 in JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The April session was conducted between April 2 and 9 across various centres in India.

JEE Main Cut-off 2025: Category-wise qualifying percentile

Category Percentile Range No. of Candidates

UR-ALL 100 - 93.1023262 97,321

UR-PwBD 93.0950208 - 0.0079349 3,950

EWS-ALL 93.0950208 - 80.3830119 25,009

OBC-ALL 93.0950208 - 79.4313582 67,614

SC-ALL 93.0950208 - 61.1526933 37,519

ST-ALL 93.0950208 - 47.9026465 18,823



JEE Main 2025: Number of candidates who appeared

A total of 15,39,848 unique candidates registered for both Sessions (January and April) of JEE (Main) 2025. Out of these, 14,75,103 candidates appeared in the exam.

8,33,536 candidates registered for both sessions, and 7,75,383 of them appeared.

In Session 1 (January 2025), 13,11,544 candidates registered, and 12,58,136 appeared.

In Session 2 (April 2025), 10,61,840 candidates registered, and 9,92,350 appeared.

The percentiles for candidates across various shifts of JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 have been calculated using the prescribed normalisation formula.

Unfair Means Cases

In Session 1, the NTA withheld the scores of 39 candidates due to the use of unfair means. In Session 2, 110 candidates were found involved in similar malpractices, including document forgery, and their results have not been declared. Additionally, the results of 23 candidates have been withheld due to discrepancies in their photographs, biometric data, or other personal identification details. These candidates have been asked to submit a valid photograph attested by a Gazetted officer within the specified deadline to process their results.

The NTA will release the scores for Paper 2A (BArch) and 2B (BPlanning) for JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 separately.