JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result: Check Cut-Off For JEE Advanced And More

JEE Main Session 2 Results: This year, 24 candidates secured a perfect NTA score of 100 in JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The April session was conducted between April 2 and 9.

JEE Main Session 2 Results: The NTA will release the scores for Paper 2 separately.
JEE Main Cut-off 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 results for Paper 1. The results are available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The scorecard includes the category-wise cut-off NTA scores required to qualify for JEE (Advanced) 2025, the All India Ranks (AIR) of top scorers, and state-wise toppers.

This year, 24 candidates secured a perfect NTA score of 100 in JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The April session was conducted between April 2 and 9 across various centres in India.

JEE Main Cut-off 2025: Category-wise qualifying percentile

Category    Percentile Range    No. of Candidates

UR-ALL    100 - 93.1023262    97,321

UR-PwBD    93.0950208 - 0.0079349    3,950
EWS-ALL    93.0950208 - 80.3830119    25,009
OBC-ALL    93.0950208 - 79.4313582    67,614
SC-ALL    93.0950208 - 61.1526933    37,519
ST-ALL    93.0950208 - 47.9026465    18,823

JEE Main 2025: Number of candidates who appeared

  • A total of 15,39,848 unique candidates registered for both Sessions (January and April) of JEE (Main) 2025. Out of these, 14,75,103 candidates appeared in the exam.
  • 8,33,536 candidates registered for both sessions, and 7,75,383 of them appeared.
  • In Session 1 (January 2025), 13,11,544 candidates registered, and 12,58,136 appeared.
  • In Session 2 (April 2025), 10,61,840 candidates registered, and 9,92,350 appeared.

The percentiles for candidates across various shifts of JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 have been calculated using the prescribed normalisation formula.

Unfair Means Cases

In Session 1, the NTA withheld the scores of 39 candidates due to the use of unfair means. In Session 2, 110 candidates were found involved in similar malpractices, including document forgery, and their results have not been declared. Additionally, the results of 23 candidates have been withheld due to discrepancies in their photographs, biometric data, or other personal identification details. These candidates have been asked to submit a valid photograph attested by a Gazetted officer within the specified deadline to process their results.

The NTA will release the scores for Paper 2A (BArch) and 2B (BPlanning) for JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 separately.

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

