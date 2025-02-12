Only Girl Among 14 JEE Main Toppers, 5 From Rajasthan

Majority of toppers or perfect scorers in the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam are from Rajasthan this year. Of the 14 perfect scorers, five candidates from Rajasthan have scored 100 percentile in the Session 1 Paper 1 exam. Ayush Singhal, Om Prakash Behera, Rajit Gupta, Saksham Jindal and Arnav Singh have got 100 percentile in Paper 1 (BE/BTech).



The other toppers include Daksh and Harsh Jha from Delhi (NCT), Shreyas Lohiya and Saurav from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In 2024 January session, 23 candidates had secured 100 percentile mark, with Telangana leading at seven, followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan, each with three.

The list of the toppers are as follows:

Ayush Singhal- Rajasthan

Kushagra Gupta- Karnataka

Daksh- Delhi (NCT)

Harsh Jha- Delhi (NCT)

Rajit Gupta- Rajasthan

Shreyas Lohiya- Uttar Pradesh

Saksham Jindal- Rajasthan

Saurav- Uttar Pradesh

Vishad Jain- Maharashtra

Arnav Singh- Rajasthan

Shiven Vikas Toshniwal- Gujarat

Sai Manogna Guthikonda- Andhra Pradesh

Om Prakash Behera- Rajasthan

Bani Brata Majee- Telangana



Of the 14 toppers, 12 are from General category while one is from OBC-NCL category and the other is from SC category. Also, except for Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh all the 13 perfect scorers are male candidates.



NTA has not declared the score of 39 candidates as they were found involved in Unfair Means practices. Around 13,11,544 candidates registered for the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 exam. Of these, around 12,58,136 candidates appeared for the exam accounting for 95.93%. Of the total registrations, around 4,43,622 were females as against 8,67,920 male candidates. Around 2 candidates from the third gender also registered for the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1. Around 4,24,810 female candidates appeared for the exam while 8,33,325 male candidates and 1 third gender candidate appeared in the exam.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the results for the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) yesterday. The results for the JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) will be declared later.

