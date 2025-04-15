JEE Main 2025: How Will NTA Prepare Overall Merit List For Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2. Post the closure of the objection window, the agency would soon be announcing the final results for the JEE Main Session 2 exams. Along with the results, NTA will also declare the ranks of the candidates.

The NTA scores for each of the candidates in total in BE/BTech for Session 1 as well as for Session 2 of JEE (Main) - 2025 will be merged for the compilation of results and preparation of the overall merit list/ranking. The best of the two NTA scores (total) will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions.



In case of a tie, when two or more candidates obtain equal total NTA Score in JEE (Main)-2025, the inter-se merit of such candidates will be determined as per 'Method of resolving ties'.

The scores for each of the candidates in total in Paper 2A (BArch) or Paper 2B (BPlanning) for Session 1 as well as for Session 2 of JEE (Main)-2025 will be merged for compilation of results and preparation of overall merit list/ranking. The best of the two NTA Scores (total) will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions. In case of a tie, inter-se merit of such candidates will be determined as per 'Method of resolving ties'.

NTA concluded the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) Session 2 on April 9, 2025. The exam was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. The agency conducted the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan) on April 9.