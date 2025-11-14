JEE Main 2026: Registration Ends on November 27; Step-By-Step Guide To Apply

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is accepting online applications for JEE Main 2026 Session 1. The examination consists of two papers: Paper 1 is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) offered by NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and institutions funded or recognised by participating state governments. Paper 2 evaluates candidates for BArch and BPlanning courses across the country.

How To Apply for JEE Main 2026: Step-By-Step Guide

Visit the official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Fill in the online application form.

Enter academic details, choose preferred exam cities, and upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the examination fee using the available online payment modes.

Keep the payment confirmation details safely.

Download and save the confirmation page after successful submission.

Important Advisory For Candidates

Applicants must submit only one application form, as multiple submissions are not permitted. Candidates should use their own email address and mobile number, or those of their parents/guardians, to ensure they receive all official communication.

Documents to Update Before Applying

1. Aadhaar Card

Ensure all details are accurate, including:

Name

Date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate)

Recent photograph

Address

Father's name

2. UDID Card (for PwD Candidates)



Verify that the UDID card is valid and updated.

3. Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL)



Ensure the certificate is valid, updated, and issued in the correct format.

Candidates are advised to regularly check nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for updates and instructions related to the examination.

JEE Main also serves as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Main 2026: Session 1 Schedule

Activity Dates Online submission of application form 31 October 2025 to 27 November 2025 (up to 9 PM) Last date for fee payment 27 November 2025 (up to 11:50 PM) Announcement of exam city By the first week of January 2026 Release of admit cards date will be announced later on the website Dates of examination 21 January to 30 January 2026 Centre, date and shift As indicated in the admit card Display of recorded responses and answer

keys To be announced later on the website Website(s) www.nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in Declaration of result on the NTA website By 12 February 2026 (Tentative)

The JEE Main 2026 question paper will be offered in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2

After the completion of Session 1, applications for Session 2 (April 2026) will open. Candidates who have appeared for Session 1 can apply using the same application number and pay the required fee. A detailed notification will be issued separately.

According to the official notice, "If a candidate wishes to apply for Session 2 (April 2026) only, they may register later and pay the examination fee when the Application Form is made live for that session. The tentative schedule for the Session 2 application form is available in the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) 2026."