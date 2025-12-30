Capgemini Techie Killed As Gas Cylinder Explodes At Rented Bengaluru Home

A 23-year-old Capgemini employee was killed, and three others were injured after a commercial gas cylinder exploded at a co-living space in Bengaluru's Kundalahalli. The incident occurred at the Seven Hills Sai Co-Living Paying Guest facility at around 6:15 pm on Monday.

The blast occurred on the ground floor of the seven-storey building consisting of 43 rooms.

"There was some smoke on the ground floor. The victim and two others, who were on the terrace, came down to check what had happened. It is believed that the blast occurred at that time, killing Aravind. Among the injured, two are employees of private companies, and one works as a helper at the PG," said K Parashurama, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield).

As soon as fire and smoke were detected, an emergency response was initiated. Fire and police teams rushed to the spot and contained the situation.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

"We are examining the building for violations. We have already noticed that there was no setback provided during construction, and we are verifying whether other rules were also defied," Parashurama added.

Aravind, a native of Ballari in Karnataka who was working as a senior analyst with Capgemini, died in the blast. Three other residents, who suffered injuries, have been identified as: 28-year-old Venkatesh from Kurnool, 23-year-old Vishal Verma from Uttarakhand and 25-year-old CV Goel, a female resident from Uttarakhand.

All the injured are currently being treated at Brookefield Hospital in the city.

The paying guest (PG) building, a type of shared or private accommodation where the blast occurred, is owned by a man named Vishnu from Andhra Pradesh and is locally managed by a person named Roja.