Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Lord Ayyappa Devotee Dies In Karnataka Cylinder Blast, Death Count Rise To 6

Manjunath Waghmore (22), who died on Sunday, was among the nine Ayyappa devotees who sustained burns in a fire accident that occurred in the room where they were staying on December 24, police said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Lord Ayyappa Devotee Dies In Karnataka Cylinder Blast, Death Count Rise To 6
The accident was caused by a gas cylinder blast. (Representational)
Hubballi:

One more Ayyappa devotee who had sustained burns in a cylinder blast occurred here died on Sunday morning, taking the death count to six, police said.

Manjunath Waghmore (22), who died on Sunday, was among the nine Ayyappa devotees who sustained burns in a fire accident that occurred in the room where they were staying on December 24, police said. The accident was caused by a gas cylinder blast.

They were all rushed to the hospital and six of them died including Wagmore.

Police on Saturday night said that fifth Ayyappa devotee Shankar Chavan had died. Prakash Baraker, Tejeswar Satare, Vinayak Baraker are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

These devotees were planning to go to Ayyappa temple in Kerala together but tragedy struck them, killing six of them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ayyappa Devotee Dead, Karnataka Cylinder Blast, Gas Cylinder Blast
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.