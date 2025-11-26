JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Closing Soon With Correction Facility Available From This Date

Registrations will close for the JEE Main 2026 Session-1 on November 27, 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Following the closure of the registration window, NTA will open the application form correction facility for registered candidates from December 1 to December 2, 2025, until 11:50 PM. Candidates can verify their details and make corrections as required during this one-time opportunity.

Eligibility:

There is no age limit for the candidates for appearing in the JEE (Main) – 2026. The candidates who have passed class 12 / equivalent examination in 2024, 2025 or appearing in 2026 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2026 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the institute to which they are desirous of taking admission.

Admission process:

Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices and All India Ranks of JEE (Main) - 2026 through a Seat Allocation Process to be announced later by CSAB/ JoSAA. The authentication/ verification of relevant documents in support of identification, date of birth, qualifying examination, state of eligibility, category and disability (if any) of the qualifying candidates would be done at the time of the Seat Allocation/ admission process. On failing to produce any of the authentic documents, the candidate may not be considered for admission.

Gen-EWS, SC, ST, OBC and PwD/PwBD candidates will be required to produce the original certificate as per prescribed formats issued by the competent authority at the time of the Seat Allocation/admission process failing which they will not be considered for admission.

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech paper of JEE (Main) – 2026. The records of Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) - 2026 will be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

