JEE Mains 2026 Exam From Jan 21: When Will City Intimation Slip Be Released? Check Here

JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is liekly to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 city intimation slip soon. Once released, candidates can check and download the city slip on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who qualify the mains examination will become eligible to appear in JEE Advanced which is scheduled to be conducted on May 17 in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm (paper 1) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (paper 2). The registration process for the same will begin on April 23, 2026.

The 2026 JEE Mains examinations are scheduled to begin January 21 and candidates can expect the cit slip to be released before January 15, 2026.

JEE Mains 2026 City Slip: How To Download City Intimation Slip?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "City Slip Download Link" under "Candidate Activity" board.

Enter your application number and password.

Click on "Login" and your city slip will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

The NTA had earlier directed students to verify their identity proof by submitting the same in a Portable Document Format (PDF) on the official website. The facility to upload document will remain available till January 15, 2026.

JEE Mains 2026 Exam Details

The Joint Entrance Exam Mains will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two sessions in January and April. JEE Main session 1 is scheduled for January end. The results for the exam will be released by February 12, 2026. JEE Main session 2 is scheduled for April 1-10, 2026. The results for session 2 will be announced by April 20, 2025.