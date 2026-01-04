JEE Mains 2026 Exam: City Intimation Slip Expected To Be Released Soon, Details Here

JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 city intimation slip soon. Once released, candidates can check and download the city slip on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The 2026 JEE Mains examinations start January 21, so candidates can expect the city slip to be released at the end of second week of January.

JEE Mains 2026 City Slip: How To Download City Intimation Slip?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "City Slip Download Link" under "Candidate Activity" board.

Enter your application number and password.

Click on "Login" and your city slip will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

The Joint Entrance Exam Mains will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two sessions in January and April. JEE Main session 1 is scheduled for January end. The results for the exam will be released by February 12, 2026. JEE Main session 2 is scheduled for April 1-10, 2026. The results for session 2 will be announced by April 20, 2025.

Candidates who qualify JEE Main will become eligible to appear in JEE Advanced which is scheduled to be conducted on May 17 in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm (paper 1) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (paper 2). The registration process for the same will begin on April 23, 2026.

JEE Mains is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the NTA for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in India. It is used for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and many other engineering colleges, and it also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is required for entry into IITs. The exam mainly tests students in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and is usually conducted online twice a year, allowing students to improve their scores.