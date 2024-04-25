JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result: Only 2 Girls Out Of 56 Candidates Secure 100 Percentile

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Results: In April 2024, 10,67,959 candidates appeared for the exams.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result Out: The results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2 were declared on Wednesday night. The number of candidates scoring 100 percentile increased by 13 compared to 2023, with 56 candidates achieving a perfect NTA score in Paper 1 (BE/BTech). Among them, two are female candidates - Sanvi Jain from Karnataka and Shayna Sinha from Delhi.

In the January session, 23 candidates had secured 100 percentile mark, with Telangana leading at seven, followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan, each with three.

In the 2024 exams, a total of 9.24 lakh candidates registered, with 8.2 lakh appearing for both the January and April sessions of JEE Main 2023.

Telangana once again reported the highest number candidates scoring 100 percentilers in JEE Main 2024, increasing from 11 in 2023 to 15. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh each records seven, compared to two and five respectively in 2023.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result: Registrations

The total number of common candidates registered for both January and April sessions of JEE Main 2024 was 9,24,636, with 822,899 candidates appearing for both sessions.

In January 2024, 12,21,624 candidates registered, and 11,70,048 appeared. In April 2024, 1,179,569 registered, with 10,67,959 appearing for the exams.



JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result: JEE Cut-off

For general category candidates, the JEE (Advanced) cut-off is 93.23, up from 90.77 in 2023, 88.4 in 2022, and 87.9 in 2021. In 2020 and 2019, the qualifying scores for general candidates were 90.3 and 89.7, respectively.

For SC candidates, the cut-off stands at 60.09, marking a significant rise from 51.97 in 2023, compared to 43.08 in 2022, 46.8 in 2021, 50.1 in 2020, and 54.01 in 2019. The cut-off for ST students has increased to 46.69, up from 37.23 in 2023 and 26.7 in 2022, with 34.6 in 2021. In 2020 and 2019, the qualifying scores were higher at 39.06 and 44.3 respectively.

The OBC (non-creamy layer) cut-off has also risen to 79.67 this time from 73.61 in 2023, compared to 67 in 2022, 68.02 in 2021, and 72.8 in 2020. For EWS category candidates, this year's cut-off is 75.62, compared to last year's 63.11.