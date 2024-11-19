NTA Issues FAQs For JEE Main 2025, Check Key Details Here

The National Testing Agency has released a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to assist students with the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025. The JEE (Main) Examination will be conducted in two sessions. The tentative dates for the upcoming sessions have been announced. Session 1 is scheduled to take place between January 22 and January 31, 2025. Meanwhile, Session 2 is slated for April 1 to April 8, 2025.

Here is the list of key frequently asked questions and their answers:

How to Register for JEE (Main) 2025?

Instructions to apply online for JEE (Main)-2025 are available in the Information Bulletin available on NTA website under the heading Important Information at Glance.

Are candidates required to send/submit any document(s), including the Confirmation Page, to NTA through Post/Fax/By Hand?

Candidates are not required to send/submit any document(s), including the Confirmation Page, to NTA through Post/Fax/WhatsApp/Email/By Hand.

If a candidate did not apply for Session 1, can he/she apply for Session 2?

Yes, if a candidate has missed filling out the Application Form for the January session, he/she can fill out the Application Form for the April session when the portal opens for that session.

How can I select the date and slot of the examination for JEE (Main) - 2025?

The date/shift/slot of the examination is allotted by the computer randomly, which is necessary for the normalisation process. Hence, the choice of date and shift/slot cannot be selected by the candidate.

Can the candidate correct/change his/her particulars, including the city of the exam centre, in the Online Application?

As per the instructions provided for filling out the Online Application Form, candidates are expected to fill out their particulars carefully. NTA is not responsible for any mistakes made by candidates in this regard. A one-time correction facility will be provided for selected fields only. A public notice will be issued by the NTA in this regard.

Can anyone cancel the application submitted for JEE (Main) 2025?

Once an Online Application Form is submitted successfully, it cannot be canceled or withdrawn.

Can a candidate change the examination centre after the allotment of the roll number?

The city of the allotted Examination Centre cannot be changed under any circumstances.

Are candidates required to select five or six subjects for the 12th standard?

Candidates are required to select only five subjects. The mandatory subjects for JEE (Main) 2025 are Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

For foreign national candidates (OCI/PIO), what should be entered as the pin code in the address section?

Such candidates are required to enter "000000" in the Pin Code field.

How can one remit the fee for JEE (Main) 2025?

The examination fee for JEE (Main) 2025 can be remitted through the following methods: