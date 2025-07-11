How To Apply For IITs In 2025: Process Explained In Detail

Apply for IITs In 2025: Students need to typically qualify in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and Advanced examinations to be eligible for admission to 23 Indian Institute of Technology (s) (IITs) available across India. For Postgraduate (PG) programs like Masters in Business Administration (MBA), students have to take different entrance exams.

Here's a detailed process regarding IIT selection process and how students can apply for the same in 2025:

For Undergraduate (UG) Programs:

1. Give JEE Mains Exam

Firstly, students need to appear for the JEE Mains and qualify in the same. This exam assesses students' knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, testing fundamental concepts and problem-solving skills and serves as the screening process for JEE Advanced.

2. Qualify JEE Advanced Exam

Top scorers of the JEE Mains will become eligible for JEE Advanced exam.

3. JoSAA Counselling

Students who qualify in the JEE Advanced exam will become eligible for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process where they will be allotted a seat in the IIT.

4. Eligibility Criteria

To appear for the JEE Mains and Advanced examinations, students need to meet certain eligibility criteria including age, qualifying exam marks, and other requirements.

For Postgraduate Programs (M.Tech., M.Sc., etc.):

1. Entrance Exams

Different IITs offer various postgraduate programs with different entrance exams. Common exams include Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM).

2. Apply to Specific IIT

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam must apply to the IIT of their choice.

3. Selection Process

Some IITs might conduct additional tests besides the entrance test for admission.

For admission to programs like MBA and Masters in Design programs (M.Des), students need to qualify in the Common Admission Test (CAT), and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED).

How To Apply For Admission

Students need to apply for the JEE Mains exam online on the official website and choose their exam centre.

After qualifying for both Mains and Advanced exam, students will need to fill the application form for the specific IIT they want to get admission to and upload the necessary documents as required.

Regularly check the official websites for application deadlines, exam dates, and other important announcements.