JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Scorecards Out, Check Steps To Download Result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scorecards for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in to access the results. They will be required to enter their login credentials to check the results.



The NTA announced the results for the Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The results for the JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) will be declared later.



Steps to check scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, look for latest news tab

Step 3: Click on JEE Main session 1 result scores link

Step 4: Enter registration number and password/date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear on screen

Around 14 students have obtained NTA score of 100 in paper 1 (BE/BTech). The top scorers include Ayush Singhal from Rajasthan, Kushagra Gupta from Karnataka, Daksh from Delhi among others. The complete list can be check on the official website of the NTA.



NTA has not declared the score of 39 candidates as they were found indulging in Unfair Means practice. NTA scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the exam in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.



The agency released the final answer key for the BE and BTech exams yesterday. This year, the exam body has dropped 12 questions from the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 final answer key. The first session of the exam was conducted from January 22 to 30.