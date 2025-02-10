JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Result: Final Answer Key Released, Check Details

NTA JEE Mains 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the BE and BTech exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam and raised objections against the provisional answer key can check the final version on the official NTA website. This year, the exam body has dropped 12 questions from the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 final answer key. The first session of the exam was conducted from January 22 to 30.

According to the JEE Main 2025 official notification, results will be declared on February 12.



The registration process for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 is currently ongoing. Candidates can submit their applications until 9pm on February 25.

Instructions For Candidates Applying For Session 2

Candidates who appeared for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 and wish to apply for Session 2 must log in using their existing application number and password from Session 1.

They are required to select the relevant paper, medium of examination, exam city preference, and pay the applicable examination fee for Session 2.

Candidates who did not apply for Session 1 must complete a new registration as per the given schedule. They should refer to the JEE (Main) 2025 information bulletin available on the official website for details on exam papers, schemes, timings, eligibility criteria, and other important information.

Important Guidelines

Multiple applications are not allowed. Candidates submitting more than one application will be considered under Unfair Means (UFM), even if detected at a later stage, and strict action will be taken.

Candidates facing any issues during the application process can seek assistance by calling 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or emailing jeemain@nta.ac.in.

For the latest updates on JEE Main 2025, candidates should regularly visit the official NTA websites: nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.