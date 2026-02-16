JEE Main Session 1 Result (Out) 2026: BE/BTech Paper 1 Scorecards Released, Download Directly Here

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Session 1 examination result for BE/BTech papers held between January 21 and January 28, 2026. Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their result using their application number and password through the direct link here or on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. In this year's examination, 12 candidates have scored 100 percentile.

JEE Main Session 1 Exam: How To Download JEE Main Session 1 Result?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on "JEE Main Session 1 Result Download" under the "Candidate Activity" board. Enter your application number and password and your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save i t for future reference.

The NTA has released an alternative link for candidates to help download the result as there are chances that due to heavy traffic the first link stops working.

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2026 Result Download Link

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2026 Result Second Download Link

What Will Students Do After The Result?

Students who clear the JEE Main Session 1 examination will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination. The top scorers in the JEE Advanced examination will then become eligible for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other institutes through a several-round counselling process.

JEE Main Result 2026: Whose Results Wasn't Declared?

The results of candidates found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) during the examination would have had their results cancelled and not declared. Similarly, the results of candidates who appeared from a centre other than the one allotted to them, or allowed another person to appear on their behalf, must have been cancelled (if any).