JEE Main Final Answer Key: Which Subject Lost Most As 9 Questions Dropped

JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The Physics section was the most impacted, accounting for 7 out of the 9 dropped questions. The remaining 2 dropped questions were from the Mathematics section, while Chemistry remained unaffected. The JEE Main 2026 results will be based on this final answer key.

JEE Main Final Answer Key: Questions Dropped Across Shifts

22 Jan 2026 Shift 2 Physics 444792191 22 Jan 2026 Shift 2 Mathematics 860654995 22 Jan 2026 Shift 2 Physics 8606541010 22 Jan 2026 Shift 2 Physics 8606541017 23 Jan 2026 Shift 1 Physics 8606541395 23 Jan 2026 Shift 2 Physics 444792476 23 Jan 2026 Shift 2 Physics 444792479 24 Jan 2026 Shift 2 Physics 444792647 28 Jan 2026 Shift 2 Mathematics 444792698

Candidates can download the official PDF from jeemain.nta.nic.in to review the question IDs and confirmed answers for their respective shifts and subjects. The final answer key covers exams conducted from January 21 to January 28, 2026, and provides subject-wise details for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry for both domestic and international candidates.

The provisional answer key objection window closed on February 6. After reviewing all challenges submitted by candidates, the NTA released the final answer key.

Session 1 Exam Details

The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29, in two shifts: 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. The BE/BTech exam specifically took place from January 21 to January 28. Experts and candidates described the overall difficulty level as moderate, with variations across shifts and subjects. For comparison, the January 2025 session had 12 questions dropped from the final answer key, and results were announced on February 11, 2025.

Importance Of JEE Main 2026 Scores

JEE Main 2026 scores will be used for admission to undergraduate programmes such as BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning at participating government and private institutions across India. Additionally, the merit list and scores may be considered by other central and state government entities, subject to their eligibility criteria.

Candidates are advised to check the final answer key immediately to estimate their probable scores before the official results are declare