JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key Out: 9 Questions Dropped, Result Today

JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 final answer key for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). As per the final document, a total of nine questions have been dropped. Candidates who appeared for Paper 1 can now review the confirmed responses to estimate their probable scores ahead of the result, scheduled to be declared today. The final answer key is available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"Candidates who appeared for Session 1 can download the official PDF to check the question IDs and confirmed answer keys for their respective shifts and subjects," the official notification states.

According to the notice, the final answer key pertains to examinations conducted from January 21 to January 28, 2026. It lists subject-wise question IDs for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, along with the correct answers for domestic and international candidates. The final key will be used for preparing the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 results.

The objection window for the provisional answer key closed on February 6. After reviewing challenges submitted by candidates, the NTA issued the final answer key.

Session 1 Exam Details

The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29 in two shifts - 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. For BE/BTech, the exam was held from January 21 to January 28. Candidates and experts described the overall difficulty level as moderate, with variations across shifts and subjects.

Last year, the January 2025 session results were announced on February 11. The examination was conducted from January 22 to January 30, and 12 questions were dropped from the final answer key for that session.

Use Of JEE Main 2026 Scores

The JEE Main 2026 scores will be used for admission to undergraduate programmes such as BE/BTech, BArch and BPlanning at participating government and private institutions across India. The merit list and scores may also be used by other central and state government entities, subject to their respective eligibility criteria and regulations.

No Re-evaluation, Strict Action Against UFM

There will be no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking of results, and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

The results of candidates found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) will be cancelled and not declared. Candidates who appeared from a centre other than the one allotted to them, or allowed another person to appear on their behalf, will also face cancellation of results.

Any candidate who appeared more than once in the same session will have their candidature cancelled and will be debarred as per applicable guidelines. No plea in this regard will be entertained.

For further assistance, candidates may contact NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000.