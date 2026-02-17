"Result Of Hard Work": Rajasthan District Topper Scores 99.62 Percentile In JEE Mains

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2026: The JEE Mains Session 1 result recorded 41 toppers scoring above 93 percentile, including 12 candidates who secured a perfect 100 percentile. Among the high achievers is Dashrath Choudhary, a resident of a small village in Rajasthan's Barmer district, who scored 99.62 percentile after more than two years of preparation. He described his success as the "result of hard work."

In his first attempt, Dashrath emerged as the district topper among candidates who appeared for the B.E./B.Tech examination from his "Bhurtiya" village.

Dashrath on His Achievement

Expressing his happiness, Dashrath said he has already begun preparing for the JEE Advanced examination, the final stage for admission to IITs and other premier institutions.

"This is the result of hard work. I am now fully focused on preparing for JEE Advanced, scheduled in April. I am confident that I will clear it and fulfil my dream of becoming an engineer," he said.

Dashrath's father, Rawataram, an inspector in the Rajasthan Police, along with his family and villagers, celebrated his achievement with great enthusiasm. His coaching institute also honoured him by tying a traditional turban, garlanding him, and offering sweets.

JEE Mains Session 1 Exam

The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29. The exam was held in two shifts each day - the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

For BE/BTech papers, the examination was conducted from January 21 to January 28. Candidates and experts described the overall difficulty level as moderate, with variations across shifts and subjects.