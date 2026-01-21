JEE Mains 2026 Session 1: These Practices May Lead To Cancellation Of Exam

- NTA started JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 exams from January 21, 2026
- BE/BTech exams held Jan 21-24 and 28; BArch/BPlanning on Jan 28-29
- Exams conducted in two computer-based shifts: 9 am-12 pm and 3 pm-6 pm
The National Testing Agency (NTA) began with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 Session 1 from 9 am today, January 21, 2026. The exams for BE/BTech will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and January 28, 2026, while that for BArch/BPlanning is scheduled for January 28 and 29, 2026.
The exams will be held in a computer-based format in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am-12 pm, while that for the evening shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Candidates must reach the exam centre on time and should be prepared with the downloaded admit card, two passport size photographs and a valid photo ID proof. They must submit the duly filled-in admit card in the designated dropbox while leaving the exam hall/room. Failure to do so may result in non-evaluation of answer sheets.
Candidates must carry their own Geometry box set, pencils, erasers and colour pencils or crayons. They will not be allowed to use watercolours on drawing sheet.
Apart from biometric attendance and frisking at entry, if a candidate goes for bio-break/toilet, he/she should undergo the mandatory frisking and biometrics again.
Activities that can result in cancellation of exam
Candidates involved in unfair means practices will be booked under the Unfair Means case UFM. Such candidate may be debarred up to three years in the future and may also be liable for criminal action.
The following are some of the activities that may result in cancellation of the candidate's exam:
- Being in possession/use of any item or article in the exam hall which has been prohibited including any stationery item, communication device, mobile phone, bluetooth device, smartwatch, calculator, electronic device, accessories, any items restricted by the examination agency
- Engaging someone to write an examination (impersonation) or preparing material for copying.
- Contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the examination staff, during the exam time in the centre.
- Peaking and interacting, talking, whispering, cheating, writing on hands/desks, assisting others during the exam
- Passing answers or communicating through hand signals or gestures, looking at another student's screen
- Threatening any of the officials connected with the conduct of the examination or threatening any of the candidates
- Using or attempting to use any other undesirable method or means in connection with the exam
- Manipulation, Locking and fabrication of online or physical documents/certificates viz. Admit Card, Self- Declaration, score card, Aadhaar Card or any certificates/documents issued by any Government authority etc
- Forceful entry in /exit from examination centre/hall beyond the specified time
- Use or attempted use of any electronic device after entering the examination centre
- Affixing/uploading of wrong/morphed photographs/signatures on the Application Form/Admit Card/ Proforma
- Passing on the rough paper with scribbling
- Trying to hack the system, possession/use of USBs, hacking tools, cheating through Screen recording, taking photos/screenshots, Bluetooth devices, logging in with another person's credentials or fake ID, trying to hack the test software, tampering, pausing or altering test timer, sharing or leaking digital copies of questions
- Creating obstacles in the smooth and fair conduct of the examination
- Fidgeting and looking here and there
- In possession of bits of written/ printed paper
- Any candidate with more than one application number (more than one SCORE CARDS) will be treated as UFM, even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that
- Candidate Producing/uploading manipulated Disability Certificate/ Medical Certificate or Documents
- Breaching examination rules or any direction issued by NTA in connection with various examination from time to time
- Any other malpractices declared as Unfair Means by the NTA
- An offence punishable under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024