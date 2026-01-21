JEE Mains 2026 Session 1: These Practices May Lead To Cancellation Of Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) began with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 Session 1 from 9 am today, January 21, 2026. The exams for BE/BTech will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and January 28, 2026, while that for BArch/BPlanning is scheduled for January 28 and 29, 2026.

The exams will be held in a computer-based format in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am-12 pm, while that for the evening shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates must reach the exam centre on time and should be prepared with the downloaded admit card, two passport size photographs and a valid photo ID proof. They must submit the duly filled-in admit card in the designated dropbox while leaving the exam hall/room. Failure to do so may result in non-evaluation of answer sheets.

Candidates must carry their own Geometry box set, pencils, erasers and colour pencils or crayons. They will not be allowed to use watercolours on drawing sheet.

Apart from biometric attendance and frisking at entry, if a candidate goes for bio-break/toilet, he/she should undergo the mandatory frisking and biometrics again.

Activities that can result in cancellation of exam

Candidates involved in unfair means practices will be booked under the Unfair Means case UFM. Such candidate may be debarred up to three years in the future and may also be liable for criminal action.

The following are some of the activities that may result in cancellation of the candidate's exam: