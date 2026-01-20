JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 To Begin Tomorrow, Exam Body Issues Crucial Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 Session 1 from tomorrow, January 21, 2026. The exams will be held on January 21, 22, 23 and January 24, 2026 in a computer-based format. Candidates should be prepared with the downloaded admit card, two passport size photographs and a valid photo ID proof.

Ahead of the exam, the agency has released a set of guidelines for the students to follow:

Candidates must visit the examination centre in advance to familiarise themselves with the location and means of reaching the venue of the test on time. On the day of the exam, several pre-examination formalities need to be completed; therefore, applicants must arrive on time.

Also Read | JEE Main 2026: Final Preparation Strategy From AIR 1

Candidates were provided an option to register through Aadhaar. Those candidates who did not register through Aadhaar (or chose authentication through non-Aadhaar options), need to report early on the day of the exam (at least 1 hour before the gate closing time) to get their biometrics recorded at the exam centre.

Candidates must bring their own Geometry box set, pencils, erasers and colour pencils or crayons. They will not be allowed to use watercolours on drawing sheet.

Apart from biometric attendance and frisking at entry, if a candidate goes for bio-break/toilet, he/she should undergo the mandatory frisking and biometrics again.

Candidates must submit the duly filled-in admit card in the designated dropbox while leaving the examination hall/room. Failure to do so may result in non-evaluation of answer sheets.