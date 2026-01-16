JEE Main 2026: Final Preparation Strategy From AIR 1

Students are all set to appear in the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam scheduled for next week. As aspirants gear up for the entrance exam, here are some valuable preparation tips from JEE Main toppers.

"Focus on high-weightage topics"

Saksham Jindal, AIR 1 in JEE Main 2025, who scored 332 in JEE Advanced shares his success mantra for aspirants to follow during the final stage of preparation. Currently pursuing BTech from IIT Bombay, Jindal suggests focusing on chapters with high weightage. "In Mathematics, Calculus and Vectors carry high marks and should be given more preparation time. Certain chapters in Physics such as Rotation, Fluid Mechanics, EMI and in Chemistry Salt Analysis and Coordination Chemistry may take good amount of time," he told NDTV.

Talking about his preparation strategy for board exams, he said, "I started sincere preparation for board exams nearly 15 days before the boards and made sure to write more of subjective answers in order to match the board pattern. I solved enough problems to develop confidence over the topic."

Jindal scored 96.4 per cent in Class 12 board exams.

Highlighting the importance of previous years question papers, he added, "Solving previous years question papers is crucial as it helps in understanding and getting used to the paper pattern. Students must try to solve all the easy and medium questions in the first go, keeping the difficult questions for the end."

Jindal stressed on the importance of staying calm and composed during the exam time. He said keeping in touch with teachers and parents helps students to remain calm and motivated. "Consistent revision is important and students must keep revising the topics through short notes."

"Thorough preparation through NCERT"

Rajit Gupta, AIR 1 in JEE Main 2026, says, "I scored 96.4 per cent in Class 12 and 332 in JEE Advanced. My strategy for preparing for the exam has been straight and simple. I clearly followed the instructions of my teachers and prepared for the entrance exams throughout the year. I also enrolled at Allen coaching institute for guidance. I discontinued with my JEE preparation during the board exams and focused only on boards. During the final stage of preparation I thoroughly revised NCERT and solved previous year question papers."

All About JEE Exam

The JEE Main exam is scheduled between January 21-30, 2026. The exam on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 will be held for Paper 1 BE/BTech. The Paper 2A exam for BArch, Paper 2B (BPlanning) and Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and B Planning) will be held on January 29, 2026. The results for the first session of JEE Main will be announced by February 12, 2026.

JEE Main session 2 is scheduled for April 1-10, 2026. The results for session 2 will be announced by April 20, 2025. Registrations for JEE Main Session 2 will be held between April 2-9, 2026. The details for the same will be released by the NTA.