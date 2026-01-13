Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2026: Check Important Questions From Previous Year

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will conduct the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 from April 23. The examination will be held on May 17 in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm (paper 1) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (paper 2).

Candidates who qualify JEE Main will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced.

Those appearing for the exam can visit the official website of JEE Advanced to check the question papers. The website hosts question papers from 2007 to 2025 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 in English and Hindi. Question papers are also available for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT).

The following are some of the questions from 2025 JEE Advanced question paper:

1) Let 𝑆 denote the locus of the point of intersection of the pair of lines 4𝑥 −3𝑦 =12𝛼 , 4𝛼𝑥 +3𝛼𝑦 =12 , where 𝛼 varies over the set of non-zero real numbers. Let 𝑇 be the tangent to 𝑆 passing through the points (𝑝, 0) and (0,𝑞), 𝑞 > 0, and parallel to the line 4 𝑥 - 3/ √2 y=0. Then the value of 𝑝𝑞 is

(A) −6√2 (B) −3√2 (C) −9√2 (D) −12√2

2) Let 𝑆 denote the locus of the mid-points of those chords of the parabola 𝑦2=𝑥 , such that the area of the region enclosed between the parabola and the chord is 4/3 . Let ℛ denote the region lying in the first quadrant, enclosed by the parabola 𝑦2=𝑥 ,the curve 𝑆, and the lines 𝑥=1 and 𝑥=4 . Then which of the following statements is (are) TRUE?

(A) (4, √3 )∈𝑆

(B) (5, √2 )∈𝑆

(D) Area of ℛ is 14/ 3 −√3

Let 𝑦(𝑥) be the solution of the differential equation X2𝑑𝑦/ 𝑑𝑥+𝑥𝑦=𝑥2+𝑦2, 𝑥>1/ 𝑒 , satisfying 𝑦(1)=0 . Then the value of 2(𝑦(𝑒))2 /𝑦(𝑒2) is __



2) A factory has a total of three manufacturing units, 𝑀1,𝑀2,and 𝑀3, which produce bulbs independent of each other. The units 𝑀1, 𝑀2 and 𝑀3 produce bulbs in the proportions of 2:2:1, respectively. It is known that 20% of the bulbs produced in the factory are defective. It is also known that, of all the bulbs produced by 𝑀1, 15% are defective. Suppose that, if a randomly chosen bulb produced in the factory is found to be defective, the probability that it was produced by 𝑀2 is 2/ 5 . If a bulb is chosen randomly from the bulbs produced by 𝑀3, then the probability that it is defective is...



3) A linear octasaccharide (molar mass = 1024 g mol1) on complete hydrolysis produces three monosaccharides: ribose, 2-deoxyribose and glucose. The amount of 2-deoxyribose formed is 58.26 % (w/w) of the total amount of the monosaccharides produced in the hydrolyzed products. The number of ribose unit(s) present in one molecule of octasaccharide is ______.

Use: Molar mass (in g mol1): ribose = 150, 2-deoxyribose = 134, glucose = 180; Atomic mass (in amu): H = 1, O = 16

