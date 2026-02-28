JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Application Correction Window Closes Tonight, Check Details

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application Correction: The application correction window for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 will close tonight at 11:50 pm. Candidates who need to make corrections but have not yet done so have this final opportunity to update their details. The correction facility is currently open and will close in a few hours. No changes will be allowed after the deadline. All registered candidates are advised to visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to verify their particulars. They may make necessary corrections in their respective application forms, if required.

According to the official notice, the facility is available for candidates who have applied as fresh applicants for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2, as well as for those who had applied for Session 1 and have also registered for Session 2.

"The candidates are allowed to make corrections latest by 28 February 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). Thereafter, no correction in particulars whatsoever will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned through Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI. Since this is a one-time facility extended to avoid hardship, candidates are advised to make corrections very carefully, as no further opportunity will be provided," the official notice stated.

Candidates seeking clarification may contact the helpline number at 011-40759000.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application Correction: Fields That Existing Candidates Can Modify

(Those registered during JEE Main 2026 Session 1 from October 31 to November 27, 2025, and who also applied for Session 2 from February 1 to February 25, 2026)

Course (Paper)

Medium of Question Paper

State Code of Eligibility

Examination Cities (as per available options)

Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12)

Gender

Category

Fee payment (if applicable)

Identity details (only for candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar)

Note: Corrections in certain fields may require payment of an additional fee, if applicable.

For New Candidates (Applied Only for Session 2 from February 1 to February 25, 2026)

Candidates will not be allowed to change:

Mobile number

Email address

Permanent and present address

Emergency contact details

Uploaded photograph

Candidates will be allowed to change any one of the following fields:

Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12)

State Code of Eligibility

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwD (if not verified by the UDID portal)

Signature

Paper

Based on permanent and present address, candidates may change:

Examination city selection

Medium of examination

Identity details: Candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar may update their Aadhaar details.