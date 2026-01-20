Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2026: Check Paper Pattern And Marking Scheme

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 Session 1 from tomorrow, January 21, 2026. The exams will be held on January 21, 22, 23 and January 24, 2026 in a computer-based format. Candidates should be prepared with the downloaded admit card, two passport size photographs and a valid photo ID proof to appear in the exam. The following is the marking scheme for JEE Mains Exam. Marking scheme for Physics/ Chemistry/ Mathematics Section A This section contains 20 questions for each subject.

Each question has four options. Only one of these four options is the correct answer.

Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions.

The answer to each question will be evaluated according to the following marking scheme. Correct answer Four marks (+4) Unanswered/ Marked for review (without selecting any option) No mark (0) Incorrect answer Minus one mark (-1)

Section B

This section contains five questions for each subject, all must be attempted.

The answers for this section should be filled as a numerical value.

Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions. The answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

For each question, enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the onscreen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer.

The answer to each question will be evaluated according to the following marking scheme.

Correct answer Four marks (+4) Unanswered/ Marked for review (without filling any numerical value) No mark (0) Incorrect answer Minus one mark (-1)

Aptitude test

This part contains 50 questions.

Each question has four options. Only one of these four options is the most appropriate or best answer.

The answer to each question will be evaluated according to the following marking scheme.

Correct answer Four marks (+4) Unanswered/ Marked for review (without filling any numerical value) No mark (0) Incorrect answer/ Multiple answer Minus one mark (-1)

Drawing test

This part contains two questions.

Each question carries equal marks.

Both questions are to be attempted.

The questions must be attempted in the space provided for them in the drawing sheet.

No supplementary drawing sheets will be issued.

All candidates are advised to carry all required material for drawings and graphics work (like pencils, color pencils, crayons, eraser, geometry box, etc.)

Watercolour/poster colour/acrylic colours are not allowed and should not be carried in the Examination Hall.

Candidates are advised to do neat and clean drawings.

Candidates must submit the drawing sheet to the invigilator before leaving the exam hall.

Candidates must not write roll number, name, centre address, place of examination or make any special sign in any part of the test booklet.

Planning based Objective type questions

This part contains 25 questions.

Each question has four options. Only one of these four options is the most appropriate or best answer.

The answer to each question will be evaluated according to the following: