JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key Expected Shortly, Result Likely Tonight

JEE Main Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2026 January session final answer key shortly. The Session 1 results are also expected to be announced tonight. Typically, the final answer key is published either before or along with the declaration of the results. Once released, candidates will be able to check their JEE Main 2026 results and cut-off marks on the official websites - nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Final Answer Key

The objection window for the provisional answer key of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 closed on February 6. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, the NTA releases the final answer key.

The scores of JEE Main 2026 will be used for admission to undergraduate programmes including BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning at participating government and private institutions across India.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam

The Session 1 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29. The exam was held in two shifts each day, the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.



For BE and BTech papers, the examination was conducted between January 21 and January 28. Candidates and experts described the paper as moderately difficult overall, with variations in difficulty level across shifts and subjects.



Last year, in 2025, the NTA announced the January session results on February 11. The exam was held from January 22 to January 30, and the agency had dropped 12 questions from the final answer key for that session.



For updates on the final answer key, results, April session application process, and participating institutes, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.