JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key Out, Objection Window Opens Till Feb 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Answer Key 2026 on February 4, 2026, for the session 1 examination. The JEE Main response sheet, answer key and challenge facility are available to candidates under their respective logins at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the update, applicants can raise objections against the JEE Main provisional answer key 2026 till February 6, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. Along with the answer key, the JEE Main response sheet and question papers has also been published by the NTA.

Following this, the JEE Main Session 1 result for 2026 is released by the conducting body by February 12, 2026. Using the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 answer key, candidates can calculate their probable scores and assess their chances of admission. To download the answer key PDF, candidates are required to enter their application number and password.

The JEE Main 2026 response sheet, along with the Session 1 answer key, is available online on the candidate's login dashboard. Candidates can obtain their JEE Main 2026 answer key PDF by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link related to "JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Response Sheet" on the homepage.

Step 3: The JEE Main 2026 login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your application number, password and captcha.

Step 5: The question-wise status and selected option IDs will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the JEE Main 2026 answer key and response sheet PDF.