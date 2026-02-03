JEE Main Session 1 Answer Key To Be Out On Feb 4, Download And Raise Objections Here

JEE Main Session 1 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 1 tomorrow, February 4, 2026. Once released, students can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in. The result will be announced by February 12, after all objections have been reviewed.

Students will be able to raise objections against the provisional answer key between February 4 and February 5 by logging in with their credentials. If the NTA finds any of the challenges valid, the necessary corrections will be made, and a revised answer key will be released.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Provisional Answer Key For Session 1" under the "Candidate Activity" board.

Login with the required credentials and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

You can raise objections (if any) through the same login window.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download And Raise Objections

The Session 1 examinations were conducted from January 21 to January 25, and on January 28 and 29. To ensure a hassle-free verification process, candidates were required to undergo face authentication and Aadhaar-based biometric verification amid enhanced security measures.

JEE Main Session 2 Details

The NTA has started the registration process for the session 2 JEE Mains examination scheduled to be conducted from April 2 to April 9 ,2026. The last date to submit applications is February 25, 2026.