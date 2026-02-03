JEE Main Session 1 Answer Key To Be Out On Feb 4, Download And Raise Objections Here

JEE Main Session 1 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 1 tomorrow, February 4, 2026. Once released, students can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in. The result will be announced by February 12, after all objections have been reviewed.
Students will be able to raise objections against the provisional answer key between February 4 and February 5 by logging in with their credentials. If the NTA finds any of the challenges valid, the necessary corrections will be made, and a revised answer key will be released.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam: How To Download Answer Key?
- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Provisional Answer Key For Session 1" under the "Candidate Activity" board.
- Login with the required credentials and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
- You can raise objections (if any) through the same login window.
- Download and save it for future reference.
The Session 1 examinations were conducted from January 21 to January 25, and on January 28 and 29. To ensure a hassle-free verification process, candidates were required to undergo face authentication and Aadhaar-based biometric verification amid enhanced security measures.
JEE Main Session 2 Details
The NTA has started the registration process for the session 2 JEE Mains examination scheduled to be conducted from April 2 to April 9 ,2026. The last date to submit applications is February 25, 2026.