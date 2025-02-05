JEE Main 2025: Check Last Date, Steps To Raise Objections Against Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the NTA to download the answer key. Applicants have time till February 6, 2025 upto 11:50 pm to raise objections against the answer key. Candidates can submit challenges by paying non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The payment of the processing fee should be made by February 6, 2025 through Debit card/ Credit card/Net banking.



NTA conducted the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 30 at 618 centres located in 289 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India.



"If challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalised by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final," reads an official notification by the NTA.

Steps to check JEE Main Answer Key

Step 1. Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main answer key 2025 link

You will be redirected to a new page

The JEE Main 2025 session 1 answer key will appear

View and download the key

Take a hard copy for future reference

NTA has also started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE-Main) Session 2. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website to do so. The JEE Main Session 2 is tentatively scheduled to take place from April 1 to 8, 2025. The results are scheduled to be announced on April 17, 2025. The JEE Main Session 1 exam took place from January 22 to 30, 2025.