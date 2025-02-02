JEE Main Session 2 Registration Begins, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE-Main) Session 2. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website to do so. The JEE Main Session 2 is tentatively scheduled to take place from April 1 to 8, 2025. The results are scheduled to be announced on April 17, 2025. The JEE Main Session 1 exam took place from January 22 to 30, 2025.

The deadline for submitting the prescribed application fee is February 25, 2025. The date for correcting particulars in the online application form will be announced later. City intimation slips will be released in the second week of March 2025, and admit cards will be released three days prior to the exam.



The official notification reads: "The candidates who have applied for JEE (Main)-2025 Session 1 and also wish to appear for JEE (Main)-2025 Session 2 are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1 and pay the examination fee for JEE (Main) 2025 Session-2 as applicable. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, choice of Cities for examination and pay the Examination Fees for the present Session."

Candidates appearing in the exam must follow the rules and regulations and avoid engaging in unfair practices. If a candidate engages in any unfair practices during, before, or after the examination, they will be booked under the Unfair Means (UFM) case. The candidate may be debarred for three years in the future and may also be liable for criminal action and/or any other action as deemed fit.