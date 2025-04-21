Bihar's 'IIT Factory' Shines Again: 40 Patwa Toli Students Clear JEE Mains

Patwa Toli, a weavers' settlement in Bihar's Gaya district, has once again made headlines for academic excellence. More than 40 students from this locality have cleared the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025. The exam results were declared on April 19. All these students will now appear for the JEE Advanced scheduled for May 18.

Once known primarily for its handloom industry, Patwa Toli is now a hub of engineering aspirants. Over the past 25 years, the village has produced dozens of IITians and is often referred to as Bihar's "IIT factory."

Among the successful candidates this year is Sagar Kumar, who lost his father at a young age. Despite financial and emotional hardships, he scored 94.8% with the support of an NGO named Vriksha.

The achievements of these students have brought immense joy to their families and pride to the community. Their stories are not just about academic success but also about overcoming adversity.

The journey of Patwa Toli's transformation began in 1991, when Jitendra Patwa became the first student from the village to secure admission at an IIT. Inspired by his achievement, many others followed suit. Today, it's said that almost every household in Patwa Toli has at least one engineer.

The 'Vriksha' Foundation, set up in 2013 by IIT alumni of the village, plays a crucial role in nurturing this talent. The organisation offers free coaching for JEE aspirants, provides study materials, and connects students with expert faculty from across the country through online classes.