JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Results: 24 Students Score Perfect 100, Only 2 Females Among Toppers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main Session 2 today, April 19. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) can visit the official website of the NTA to check their scores. Of the 24 toppers who have secured 100 percentile this year, two are female candidates and the rest 22 are males. Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal and Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh are the two female toppers among the 24 who have scored a perfect 100.

The following are the top 24 scorers:

Md Anas- Rajasthan

Ayush Singhal- Rajasthan

Archisman Nandy- West Bengal

Devdutta Majhi- West Bengal

Aayush Ravi Chaudhari- Maharashtra

Lakshya Sharma- Rajasthan

Kushagra Gupta-Karnataka

Harssh a Gupta-Telangana

Aadit Prakash Bhagade-Gujarat

Daksh- Delhi

Harsh Jha-Delhi

Rajit Gupta-Rajasthan

Shreyas Lohiya- Uttar Pradesh

Saksham Jindal-Rajasthan

Saurav-Uttar Pradesh

Vangala Ajay Reddy-Telangana

Sanidhya Saraf-Maharashtra

Vishad Jain-Maharashtra

Arnav Singh-Rajasthan

Shiven Vikas Toshniwal-Gujarat

Kushagra Baingaha-Uttar Pradesh

Sai Manogna Guthikonda-Andhra Pradesh

Om Prakash Behera-Rajasthan

Bani Brata Majee-Telangana

The cut-off for candidates for qualifying the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 is from 100 to 93.1023262. Around 97,321 candidates have secured the passing percentile for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 exam.

Of the total 10,61,840 candidates who registered for the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 exam, 9,92,350 appeared for it. In the January 2025 Session 1 exam, 13,11,544 candidates registered, while 12,58,136 appeared for it.

