JEE Main Session 2 Results Out, Check Cut-Off And Toppers Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Session 2 today, April 19. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) can visit the official website of the NTA to check their scores.



The NTA scores/ results of JEE(Main) 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is computed using the final answer keys released on April 18. The best NTA scores of both the sessions is taken for candidates who appeared in both the sessions of the exam.



A total of 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percent in the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1. For UR-ALL category, candidates having percentile from 100 to 93.1023262 will be eligible for the JEE Advanced. Around 97,321 candidates have secured the passing percentile.



NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.



The score of the candidate has been calculated as follows:



100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session' with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate/ Total number of candidates who appeared in the ‘Session'

