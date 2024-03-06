JEE Main 2024: Final Answer Key Out For JEE Main Paper 2, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 Paper 2. Those who appeared in the JEE Main 2024 BArch/BPlanning examination on January 24 will be able to access their results by visiting the official website.

Students will be required to enter their application number and password to access the scorecards. The result will include the scores attained in both BArch and BPlanning papers.

Institutions offering BArch and BPlanning programmes will now determine admission cut-offs based on percentile scores. Successful candidates can engage in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for enrollment.

Step To Download Scores for JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Results:

Step 1- Go to the official JEE Main 2024 website

Step 2- Select the updated JEE Main 2024 session 1 paper 2 result link on the homepage

Step 3- Enter your JEE Main application number, date of birth, and the displayed security pin.

Step 4- Access and download scorecards.

The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates qualifying for Paper 1 are eligible for undergraduate engineering programmes such as BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognised by participating State Governments. Successful candidates in JEE (Main) also qualify for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue BArch and BPlanning courses across different universities in the country.