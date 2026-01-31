JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Answer Challenge Window To Open On Feb 4, Final Result On Feb 12

JEE Main 2026: Session 1 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today announced an update on JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1, informing candidates about the release of the provisional answer key and response sheet.

According to the official update shared by the NTA on X (formerly Twitter), candidates will be able to challenge the provisional answer key between February 4 and February 5, 2026. The answer challenge window will allow aspirants to submit objections, if any, within the specified timeline through the official JEE Main website.

JEE (Main) 2026 | Session 1

📢 JEE (Main) 2026 – Session 1 Update

📝 Provisional Answer Key & Response Sheet

🗓️ Answer Challenge Window: 04–05 February 2026

📊 Final Result Declaration: By 12 February 2026

🔗 https://t.co/BVhxuC0BBE

📧 jeemain@nta.ac.in | ☎️ 011-40759000… pic.twitter.com/snMiIqUs6v — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 31, 2026

The agency further stated that the final result of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be declared by February 12, 2026, after reviewing all challenges received against the provisional answer key.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in for updates and further instructions related to the examination process.

For queries, candidates may also contact the NTA through its official email ID jeemain@nta.ac.in or helpline number 011-40759000, as mentioned in the notification.