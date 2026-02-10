JEE Main Result 2026 Live: Session 1 Final Answer Key Releasing Soon, Direct Link Here

NTA JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2026 Date, JEE Main Result 2026 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the JEE Main January session results on February 12. The JEE Main final answer key is usually released before or along with the declaration of the results. The JEE Main 2026 results and cut-off will be published on the official websites - nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, the agency is currently accepting applications for the April session.

JEE Mains Session 1 Final Answer Key 2026

The objection window for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key closed on February 6. The scores will be used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) programmes at participating government and private institutions across the country.



The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was held between January 21 and January 29 in computer-based mode. The exam was conducted in two shifts each day, the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.



In 2025, the NTA released the JEE Main January session results on February 11. The examination that year was conducted from January 22 to January 30. The exam-conducting body had dropped 12 questions from the answer keys in the January session last year.

The BE and BTech papers of JEE Main 2026 were conducted between January 21 and January 28. The examination was rated of moderate difficulty by candidates and experts, with the difficulty level varying across shifts and subjects.

For more details on the JEE Main final answer key, results, April session application process, and top colleges, candidates are advised to visit the official website.