Check Paper Pattern And Exam Mode For JEE Mains

The JEE Main Session 1 exam is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1. The Session 2 exam is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024.

The exam for Paper 1 will be held for BE/BTech while that for both Paper 2A and Paper 2B will be conducted for BArch and B Planning.

JEE Main-2024 Paper 1 will be held for BE/BTech in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The subjects for Paper 1 will include Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. The question paper will have Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The questions will be asked for which the answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

The Paper 2A will be conducted for BArch. The Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) for BArch will be conducted in 'Computer Based Test (CBT)' mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) will be held in pen and paper (offline) mode. The Drawing Test will be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

The Mathematics paper for BArch will also have Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which the answer is a numerical value.

The Aptitude Test will have Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The Drawing Test will have questions to test drawing aptitude.

The Paper 2B will be held for B Planning. The Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

For B Planning, Mathematics paper will have Part 1 Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which the answer is a numerical value.

The Part II and III will have Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The option of language for question paper should be exercised carefully while filling up the Application Form and it cannot be changed at a later stage.