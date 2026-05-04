JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Final Answer Key Out, Check B.Arch And B.Planning Responses Now

JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Final Answer Key Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the final answer key for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 2, which covers B.Architecture and B.Planning courses. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the answer key on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The release comes after the completion of the objection review process. Earlier, the provisional answer key was published, giving candidates an opportunity to challenge any discrepancies. After reviewing all objections, the NTA has now issued the final version. As no changes have been made, it indicates that the challenges raised by candidates were not accepted.

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The application window for Session 2 was open from February 1 to February 25, 2026, and was briefly reopened on March 12 and 13 following requests from aspirants. Admit cards were released in phases on March 29 and April 1.

According to official figures, a total of 54,953 candidates from across India and 270 candidates from abroad registered for Paper 2. The exam witnessed an attendance rate of around 73 percent. Notably, nearly 97 percent of candidates successfully completed Aadhaar-based authentication, reflecting a smooth verification process.

Candidates can download the final answer key by visiting the official website, navigating to the "Public Notices" section, and clicking on the link for "Final Answer Keys for JEE(Main) - 2026 Paper-II (B.Arch / B.Planning)." The document is available in PDF format for download and print.