JEE Main 2026 Scorecard Released On DigiLocker, Check Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 scorecard on DigiLocker. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards online through the DigiLocker platform. The update was shared through NTA's official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

This facility has been introduced to provide students with secure and easy access to their official result documents without depending only on the main exam portal.

Your JEE Main 2026 scorecard is now available on DigiLocker.

Log in and check your score easily, anytime and from anywhere.

Stay calm and keep moving forward with your next steps.



Download here: https://t.co/SvynU2TuJh#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #JEEMain2026 #Scorecard pic.twitter.com/J9U1khYMXz — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 28, 2026

Steps to Download JEE Main 2026 Scorecard from DigiLocker

Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

Log in using the registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials.

Go to the Issued Documents section.

Search for JEE Main 2026 Scorecard.

Click on the document and download it for future reference.

Candidates using DigiLocker for the first time must complete the registration process and link their Aadhaar or mobile number.

Details to Verify in JEE Main 2026 Scorecard

Candidate's name

Roll number

Application number

Subject-wise percentile scores

Overall percentile score

All India Rank (AIR)

Qualifying status for JEE Advanced

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the National Testing Agency.

NTA had announced the final JEE Main 2026 result on April 20 at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified will be able to participate in JoSAA Counselling 2026, which is scheduled to begin on June 2 for admissions to NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutes.

Candidates eligible for JEE Advanced 2026 must complete registration at jeeadv.ac.in. The examination will be held on May 17, while the last date to apply is May 2.