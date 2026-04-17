JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Soon: NTA To Release Scorecards, Cut-off, Final Answer Key

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Soon: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 results soon, with April 20 indicated as a likely date, as announced earlier by the agency.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by logging in with their application number and password.

Cut-off, Toppers List And Eligibility For JEE Advanced

Along with the results, NTA will release the final answer key, category-wise cut-off percentile, and the list of top rankers. The cut-off will determine eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026, the gateway to admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Only those meeting the prescribed percentile will be eligible to apply for the next stage.

Scorecard Details And Normalisation Process Explained

The scorecard will include subject-wise percentile scores for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with the overall percentile. These scores are calculated using a normalisation process to ensure fairness across multiple exam sessions with varying difficulty levels. The percentile reflects the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or below a particular score.

To access the result, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result link, enter their login credentials, and download the scorecard. Students are advised to keep a printed copy for use during counselling and admission processes.

The JEE Advanced 2026 examination is scheduled for May 17 and will be conducted in two shifts, Paper 1 from 9am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.