Chandigarh's Arush Singhal Tops JEE Main 2026; 26 Students Secure 100 Percentile

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Toppers: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 1 (BE/BTech), with 26 candidates, all male, securing a perfect NTA score of 100 percentile. Aarush Singhal of Chandigarh topped the examination, securing the first rank.

According to official data, 8,61,343 unique candidates registered across both sessions (January and April), of whom 8,00,516 appeared. In Session 1 (January 2026), 13,55,293 candidates registered and 13,04,653 took the exam. For Session 2 (April 2026), 11,10,904 candidates registered, while 10,34,330 appeared. For candidates who appeared in both sessions, the best of the two NTA scores has been considered for the final result.

The category-wise cut-off percentile for eligibility to appear in JEE Advanced 2026 has also been announced. The cut-off for the unreserved (UR) category stands at 93.41 percentile, while it is 82.41 for EWS, 80.92 for OBC, 63.91 for SC, and 52.01 for ST candidates.

Session 1 exams were held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, while Session 2 took place on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8. The exam was conducted in computer-based mode across multiple shifts.

The test was held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, among others. Session 2 was conducted at 584 centres across 319 cities, including 15 international locations such as Doha, Dubai, Singapore, and Washington.

Among the candidates who secured 100 percentile are Aarush Singhal (Chandigarh), Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Shreyas Mishra (Delhi), Mantha Shiva Kamesh (Telangana), and Siddharth Athaley (Maharashtra), along with 21 others from across the country.

The following candidates (in ascending order of application no) have secured NTA (Percentile) of 100 in JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 1 (BE/BTech):