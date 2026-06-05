Annamalai Resignation Live Updates: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai resigned from the party's primary membership on Friday, and BJP chief Nitin Nabin accepted the resignation.

"The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President, K Annamalai, from the primary membership of the party," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement on Friday.

Annamalai travelled to Delhi to meet with party leadership amid speculation about his potential resignation and plans to establish a new political party. He met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday at his residence to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran downplayed K Annamalai's exit from the party, saying "there is no loss" after he resigned from the party.

Here Are K Annamalai Resignation Live Updates: