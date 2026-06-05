Annamalai Resignation Live Updates: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai resigned from the party's primary membership on Friday, and BJP chief Nitin Nabin accepted the resignation.
"The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President, K Annamalai, from the primary membership of the party," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement on Friday.
Annamalai travelled to Delhi to meet with party leadership amid speculation about his potential resignation and plans to establish a new political party. He met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday at his residence to discuss the matter.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran downplayed K Annamalai's exit from the party, saying "there is no loss" after he resigned from the party.
Here Are K Annamalai Resignation Live Updates:
Annamalai Resignation Live: "My Goals Are Bigger": K Annamalai
K Annamalai, who quit the BJP on Friday, said his goals are bigger and that he would launch a new political party with an inclusive agenda and fight the next polls in Tamil Nadu.
In a social media address, Annamalai, who had been with the BJP for about six years, said: "I have quit BJP in a dignified manner, to usher in a new kind of politics." The goals are bigger and more people have to be taken along and "from today onwards, a new path, a new movement, a new political movement,' he said, adding a new party would be launched which would fight the next polls in the state.
The new movement proposed to be launched must, from the foundation level, have new dimensions and a new perspective, he said.
(PTI)
Annamalai Resignation Live: Has BJP Botched Annamalai's Exit?
Has BJP botched Annamalai's exit?— NDTV (@ndtv) June 5, 2026
Senior journalist R Rajagopalan (@RAJAGOPALAN1951) and @Vasudha156 share their insights with @PadmajaJoshi. pic.twitter.com/LL00fcZw9D
Annamalai Resignation Live: "Leaders Could Not Flourish Due To Annamalai": R Rajagopalan
"There are several leaders in Tamil Nadu BJP who could not flourish because of Annamalai's antipathy": Senior journalist R Rajagopalan (@RAJAGOPALAN1951) to @PadmajaJoshi pic.twitter.com/AqZSh8TSwm— NDTV (@ndtv) June 5, 2026
Annamalai Resignation Live: "Hope He Follows Dravidian, Secular Politics": MDMK Chief
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On Annamalai's resignation from BJP, MDMK Principal Secretary Durai Vaiko says, "...I wish my brother Annamalai all success, and I hope that he goes by the Dravidian ideology and secular politics..." pic.twitter.com/e7CEZ8j8Mb— IANS (@ians_india) June 5, 2026
Annamalai Resignation Live: "Establish Common Man Politics": K Annamalai
"We should come out of cult politics, establish common man politics," says K Annamalai in social media address.
(PTI)
Annamalai Resignation Live: "Be The Change": K Annamalai Calls For Political Movement
Let’s step up, take action, and be the change.— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 5, 2026
Join here to begin our political movement! https://t.co/oVURDAxIE7 https://t.co/XROXxAohTq
Annamalai Resignation Live: "My Political Life Has Not Been An Easy One": K Annamalai
Watch: Former BJP leader K. Annamalai says, "I am starting a new movement from today, with a new dimension and built from the grassroots. My political life has not been an easy one. In 2009, I did a three-month internship with the DMDK. Ten years later, I began my journey with… pic.twitter.com/I50IiTdrMi— IANS (@ians_india) June 5, 2026
Annamalai Resignation Live: "Will Contest Upcoming General Elections": K Annamalai
After resigning from the BJP, K Annamalai says, "Today, we are going to start a movement. Our political party will contest in the next assembly election in Tamil Nadu." pic.twitter.com/RtWoJQ5LUQ— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026
Annamalai Resignation Live: "Informed Party About My Resignation On December 4": K Annamalai
After resigning from the BJP, K Annamalai says, "It was a great conflict whether I am a BJP person or a Tamilian. I told the party on 4 December 2025 that I am going to resign. The party asked me to finish the elections and then go." pic.twitter.com/CTaku5c6Xz— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026
Annamalai Resignation Live: "Annamalai's Exit A Setback, Hopeful Of His Return": Andhra BJP Chief
VIDEO | Vijayawada: “Former Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai’s resignation a setback for BJP, hopeful of his return to party,” says Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief P V N Madhav.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ZCjTV9nAeX
K Annamalai Resigns From BJP: Full Text Of His Letter
Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, a face synonymous with the party in the state, resigned from primary membership on Friday. BJP chief Nitin Nabin later accepted the resignation.
K Annamalai said in his resignation letter that the time had come for him to reassess his purpose of entering politics.
Annamalai Resignation Live: "There Is No Loss": Tamil Nadu BJP President On Annamalai
#WATCH | Chennai | "There is no loss," says Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, on K Annamalai leaving the party. pic.twitter.com/lJ4EY3jVSZ— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026
Annamalai Resignation Live: "Great Respect For PM Modi": K Annamalai
"I have great respect for PM Modi, discussed differences calmly with leadership for 18 months," says Annamalai.
(PTI)
Annamalai Resignation Live: "A New Path, A New Political Movement": K Annamalai
"From today onwards, a new path, a new movement, a new political movement," says K Annamalai.
(PTI)
Annamalai Resignation Live: What K Annamalai Said In Social Media Address
"Our movement must be, from foundation have new dimension, new perspective," says K Annamalai in social media address.
(PTI)
Annamalai Resignation Live: "Our Views Don't Align": K Annamalai's Resignation Letter To BJP
K Annamalai said he expressed his "disagreements" with the top BJP leadership over the last 18 months before deciding to cut ties with the party.
"I would recall the multiple conversations with the top leadership and the disagreements I have expressed over the last 18 months. I do not want to burden the top leadership any further with my ongoing thoughts on the way forward for a growth-oriented and culturally rooted politics in Tamil Nadu. After my conversation with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don't align regarding Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said in his resignation letter to BJP chief Nitin Nabin on May 2.
Annamalai Resignation Live: K Annamalai Quits BJP, Party Accepts His Resignation
K Annamalai, BJP's most recognisable face in Tamil Nadu, has quit BJP, ending days of suspense.
The development comes just hours before Annamalai, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief, was to hold an "open, heart-to-heart conversation" with the public on social media at noon.
The 41-year-old leader flew down to Delhi, met party chief Nitin Nabin on Tuesday and said he wants to end the partnership on "cordial terms". A meeting with Amit Shah and BL Santhosh, the man credited with spotting the talent in Annamalai, followed.