'Singam' K Annamalai: BJP's Tamil Nadu Star Rose Fast, Fell Faster

K Annamalai, BJP's most recognisable face in Tamil Nadu, has made it clear: he wants to quit the party.

There's no bad blood, he maintains.

The 41-year-old flew down to Delhi, met party chief Nitin Nabin on Tuesday and said he wants to end the partnership on "cordial terms". A meeting with Amit Shah and BL Santhosh, the man credited with spotting the talent in Annamalai, followed.

The party has sought more time.

Annamalai, say reports, will remain in Delhi till Wednesday.

"He (Annamalai) feels there is no opportunity and future for him in the BJP," a source familiar with the developments told NDTV, explaining the reasons behind his reported decision.

A movement first and a party later is what sources say is on the cards for him.

He already runs a non-profit leadership initiative called "We The Leaders", which may serve as the foundation for his larger political project.

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Sources say the political outfit he eventually launches could contest upcoming Assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu, providing an early test of his personal popularity and organisational strength.

The development comes nearly a month after the Tamil Nadu polls, where the BJP won just one seat in the 234-member House.

The Strain In Relationship

He fell from grace as effortlessly as he rose.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he resigned from the civil services and joined the BJP in 2020. Within weeks, he was appointed the state vice president.

A year later, the BJP elevated him as the state unit chief. He was 37 at the time.

It was all tickety-boo.

His stock continued to rise as the party even made him the election co-in-charge during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, which the BJP went on to lose.

Differences reportedly widened after the BJP revived its alliance with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Sources say Annamalai had favoured the BJP contesting independently to expand its political base, but the central leadership had other plans.

Political observers widely viewed his removal as state president as part of the arrangement, as AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami had reportedly insisted on leadership changes as a precondition for reviving the alliance.

Annamalai did not contest the polls. Credited with raising the BJP's vote share and visibility in the southern state, Annamalai hasn't had any electoral success so far. He unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Assembly election and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Lately, his actions have been at variance with the party stand.

In March, Annamalai conveyed to the party national leadership his "extreme" displeasure over the constituencies allocated by the AIADMK for the April 23 Assembly election.

The same month, he failed to turn up to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Coimbatore International Airport, even as BJP and AIADMK leaders lined up to meet the Prime Minister.

In May, Annamalai urged the Union Ministry of Education to withdraw a notification issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to all affiliated schools, making a third language compulsory for Class IX students from this academic year, instead of from the 2029-30 academic year as previously announced.

The strain in the relationship had started to emerge.

His Early Life

He was not always K Annamalai. He chose his current name when he was in Class 10.

Born on June 4, 1984, into a family of farmers from the electorally powerful Gounder community in Tamil Nadu's Karur, he was named Siva Senthil Kumar.

Annamalai Siva Senthil Kumar, the full name the family had chosen for him, was too big for the school certificate. Asked for his choice, the young boy picked Annamalai. "It is the name of the angry incarnation of lord Shiva," he said in an interview with Daijiworld Media in 2020.

"I am one of the lucky people who got to choose his own name," he said in the same interview.

He went on to study Mechanical Engineering at PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore. This was followed by an MBA degree at the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow.

A life in the public services was next after he cleared the Civil Services exam in 2011.

He joined the Indian Police Service.

Annamalai became wildly popular during his career as a police officer in Karnataka and acquired the moniker of 'Singam', centered around the titular character DSP Duraisingam, a short-tempered honest cop with an aim to eliminate corruption from the society.

He once had a reputation as a cop who didn't hesitate to act against Hindutva vigilantes.

A former police officer who worked under Annamalai said that his image as Singam was amplified by a set of officers loyal to him, The News Minute, an independent digital platform covering south India, reported.

"The living and working conditions of police officers and constables were very poor in Udupi. They often lived in police quarters with leaking roofs and broken doors. Annamalai helped many of them get better living quarters or assisted their children in getting into good schools," The News Minute reported, quoting a former officer in a 2023 profile of the leader.

These officers, the website said, quickly became ambassadors who spread stories of Annamalai, many times embellishing his achievements.

The officer resigned in 2019 to realise his ambition of entering politics.

"Politics was set in his mind at a very early age. He was ambitious... in fact, he used to say that he wanted to move to the next level," an officer who has interacted with Annamalai in the past told The News Minute.

Annamalai claimed that one of the reasons he quit the force was the sudden death of IPS officer Madhukar Shetty, an "unabashed" Leftist, in 2018.

"Madhukar Shetty sir's death in a way made me re-examine my own life," Annamalai wrote in his farewell letter.

Another reason he cited was his 2018 visit to Kailash Mansarovar that made him see his priorities in life better.

Now, he is faced with another dilemma.

Which way will he go? What's his next big move?

We might have to wait some more.