K Annamalai Resigns From BJP: Full Text Of His Letter

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, a face synonymous with the party in the state, resigned from primary membership on Friday. BJP chief Nitin Nabin later accepted the resignation.

During his Delhi visit, Annamalai also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to discuss the matter. Annamalai was believed to have been upset since being replaced by Nainar Nagenthran as the Tamil Nadu BJP president and following the revival of the electoral alliance with the AIADMK in preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

His letter stated, "At this point, I would recall the multiple conversations with the top leadership and the disagreements I have expressed over the last 18 months. I do not want to burden the top leadership any further with my ongoing thoughts on the way forward for a growth-oriented and culturally rooted politics in Tamil Nadu. After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don't align regarding Tamil Nadu."

He added, "I believe the time has come for me to step out of the party, reflect on the actual purpose of my entering politics, and sail where the winds take me in the future. I humbly request that I be relieved of my organisational responsibilities with immediate effect, and that my resignation from the primary membership of the BJP be accepted with immediate effect."

Here is the full text of K Annamalai's resignation letter:

K Annamalai BJP Resignation by Srishti Kapoor