K Annamalai Quits BJP, Party Accepts His Resignation

The separation is official.

K Annamalai, BJP's most recognisable face in Tamil Nadu, has quit BJP, ending days of suspense.

"The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Hon'ble Shri Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex. State President, Shri K. Annamalai from the primary membership of the Party," the BJP said in a statement today.

The development comes just hours before Annamalai, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief, was to hold an "open, heart-to-heart conversation" with the public on social media at noon.

The 41-year-old leader flew down to Delhi, met party chief Nitin Nabin on Tuesday and said he wants to end the partnership on "cordial terms". A meeting with Amit Shah and BL Santhosh, the man credited with spotting the talent in Annamalai, followed.

The party asked him to wait.

Backroom negotiations followed. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran was called to Delhi on Thursday. Another round of talks began.

The resignation was finally accepted today.

Sources close to Annamalai have told NDTV that he is working on plans to launch a people's movement focused on identifying, training and grooming young leaders across Tamil Nadu. The movement, they say, could eventually be transformed into a political party. He already runs a non-profit leadership initiative called "We The Leaders", which may serve as the foundation for his larger political project.

K Annamalai's BJP Entry

An "unabashed" fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he resigned from the civil services and joined the BJP in 2020. Within weeks, he was appointed the state vice president. A year later, the BJP elevated him to the state unit chief. He was 37 at the time.

His stock continued to rise as the party even made him the election co-in-charge during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, which the BJP went on to lose.

Differences reportedly widened after the BJP revived its alliance with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Sources say Annamalai had favoured the BJP contesting independently to expand its political base, but the central leadership had other plans.

Political observers widely viewed his removal as state president as part of the arrangement, as AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami had reportedly insisted on leadership changes as a precondition for reviving the alliance.

Annamalai did not contest the polls. Credited with raising the BJP's vote share and visibility in the southern state, Annamalai hasn't had any electoral success so far. He unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Assembly election and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.