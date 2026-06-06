The Many Scenarios For BJP Without K Annamalai In Tamil Nadu

After former IPS officer K Annamalai left the BJP, many of his followers announced their resignation from the party and decided to join his volunteer movement. This has raised a question: will Annamalai's exit hurt the BJP electorally in Tamil Nadu?

The BJP delivered an impressive performance in the 2022 urban local body elections by contesting independently under Annamalai's leadership. In Chennai, the party managed to finish second in more than 20 wards, pushing the AIADMK to the third place. Following the results, BJP leaders said the party's grassroots presence was steadily strengthening.

The performance gave confidence to Annamalai and the BJP leadership to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections independently. Although the BJP got around 11 per cent vote share, it failed to win a single seat. However, in several constituencies, the BJP pushed the AIADMK to the third position.

Now, with Annamalai's sudden exit from the BJP and reports that his supporters may contest the upcoming local body elections, concerns have emerged within the party over the possible impact on its electoral prospects.

Following his departure, several BJP state-level functionaries across Tamil Nadu have also resigned from the party. Political observers say this could weaken the BJP's grassroots structure and electoral machinery.

Rejecting speculation that Annamalai's exit would disrupt the party, BJP state president Nayinar Nagendran said, "Annamalai's exit will not have any impact on the BJP. I also urge BJP functionaries not to leave the party to join any other movement. BJP is the world's largest political party, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the tallest leader," he said.

While the BJP is a dominant force in several states across India, its presence in Tamil Nadu remains limited. Despite PM Modi's successive electoral successes nationally, the party has struggled to make significant inroads in Tamil Nadu. In the early 2020s, the BJP attempted to change its strategy by promoting Annamalai's aggressive political style in the state. He was appointed state president and gained prominence beyond Tamil Nadu.

However, Annamalai also struggled to translate visibility into electoral victories. Considered by supporters to be a mass leader capable of keeping the BJP in the spotlight, he nevertheless failed to secure electoral success for the party. He lost both the 2021 assembly election and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In 2021, as BJP state vice-president, Annamalai contested from the Aravakurichi assembly constituency in Karur district and got 68,553 votes. He lost to the DMK candidate, who polled 93,369 votes.

Similarly, in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Annamalai contested from Coimbatore constituency and secured 4,50,132 votes. He lost to DMK candidate Ganapathi P Rajkumar, who received 5,68,200 votes.

Based on past electoral results, it is difficult to conclude that Annamalai's individual exit alone will significantly affect the BJP's vote share. However, the perception created by his departure could become a challenge for the party.

Political analysts also argue that BJP's traditional ideological voters won't get affected and the BJP's average vote percentage would stay the same. With actor-politician Vijay attracting a large section of young voters, Annamalai could potentially fill a political space that the BJP has struggled to occupy in Tamil Nadu for many years.

Tamil Nadu has around 1.18 crore young voters. Vijay, now chief minister, has more youth followers; DMK is projecting Udhayanidhi Stalin as a next-generation leader. Amid this, 42-year-old Annamalai has left the BJP and may start his own political party. The BJP and the AIADMK without any young leader face a high risk.

Tamil Nadu is expected to face the local body election in the seven-eight months. The elections may provide the first clear indication of Annamalai's independent political influence and the extent of his impact on the BJP.