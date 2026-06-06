24 Hours After Annamalai Leaves BJP, Nearly 14 Lakh Join His New Movement

K Annamalai made his separation from the Bharatiya Janata Party official on 5 June, and within minutes, he announced plans to launch a political movement of his own. Within 24 hours, nearly 14 lakh people signed up.

The split had been building for weeks. On Friday, the former Indian Police Service officer formally resigned from the BJP, and party chief Nitin Nabin later accepted his resignation.

In his resignation letter, Annamalai said, "At this point, I would recall the multiple conversations with the top leadership and the disagreements I have expressed over the last 18 months. I do not want to burden the top leadership any further with my ongoing thoughts on the way forward for a growth-oriented and culturally rooted politics in Tamil Nadu. After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don't align regarding Tamil Nadu."

Annamalai had left the civil services and joined the BJP in 2020. He was named state vice president within weeks of joining, and elevated to state unit chief just a year later, at the age of 37.

A Movement Built On Common People

Describing his next step as the "next phase of his public life and political journey", Annamalai called on young people and ordinary citizens to rally behind him.

"A common man entering politics is a big thing," he said. He spoke of building a "people-centric politics" and ending what he called the culture of "permanent MLAs and MPs". "We want to take politics to the people," he said.

He described his new outfit as "common people's politics with ideological clarity" and urged young people to join him in ending "cult politics and dynasties". "We are building the politics of change, laying the foundation for future generations," he said.

Annamalai added it would require "patience and composure" to build the movement "step by step". "Our goals are much bigger now. There is a need for a politics that can bring about real change."

We The Leaders: 14 Lakh and Counting

The response to his call to action was swift. The movement's website, titled "We The Leaders", showed 13,85,763 active members at the time of writing.

The website's message to potential volunteers reads, "Volunteers are the lifeblood of our movement -- empowering communities, developing leadership, and driving real change at the grassroots level. Whether it's education, health, environment, or youth leadership -- find opportunities in your passion. Start with a small local initiative and join us in making tomorrow a better day."

Next Target: Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections

Annamalai confirmed that his movement will contest the next Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. He said it would also work to prepare "many new leaders for the future", and promised a politics powered by ordinary people rather than traditional parties.

"I joined the party six years ago, seeking to bring positive change to Tamil Nadu and improve how politics is conducted in the state," he said. "I wanted to change the notion that politics is a path only for the elite and a select few, not for the common man."

"Please join me, trust me, believe me," he added.