'New Politics', Eyes On Lok Sabha Polls: Annamalai's Big Plans After BJP Exit

From BJP's face in Tamil Nadu to "a common man in search of good politics". K Annamalai changed his X handle bio soon after quitting the party to start a "political movement" of his own. The separation that was weeks in making became official on Friday with the police officer-turned-politician resigning from the BJP.

The resignation came after days of hectic meetings with the top BJP leaders in Delhi. But all the BJP's assurances to address his "issues" failed to convince Annamalai, who had made up his mind for a "cordial separation" with the BJP to chart his own course.

In his address soon after resignation, Annamalai detailed his future political plans. He announced that he would soon launch a new political movement. Describing his move as the "next phase of his public life and political journey", Annamalai called on the youth and common people to join him.

"A common man entering politics is a big thing," he said, promising to bring in a new, people centric politics. We want to take politics to the people and end the culture of "permanent MLAs and MPs", he stated.

Big Poll Plans

As he listed his political plans, Annamalai declared that his outfit will contest the next Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. He also said that his movement will prepare "many new leaders for the future". He promised a movement powered by common people and not traditional parties. Acknowledging the massive task at hand, Annamalai said that it requires "patience and composure" to build the party "step by step".

Pointing to his own journey from an IPS officer to a politician, he described himself as "an IPS officer who has lived and worked across India, proudly identifies as both an Indian and a traditional Tamilian".

"Come, Join Me"

Pitching his political movement as "common people's politics with ideological clarity", Annamalai urged the youth to join him to end "cult politics and dynasties". "We are building the politics of change, laying foundation for future generations". He also sought public support for his future political journey, appealing directly to people to place their trust in him. "Please join me, trust me, believe me."

"Our goals are much bigger now. There is a need for a politics that can bring about real change," he said.

Annamalai called for a transformation in the state's political culture. He argued that politics should move away from being centred around individuals and instead focus on common people. "We have to come out of one individual-driven politics. We need common-man politics."

Differences With The BJP

Annamalai while promising to talk for the Tamil issues, said that "ideologies must adapt for future generations or perish".

"I believe that a strong and united India will be built on dignity and aspirations of its many regions," he said. To this end he pointed out his differences with the BJP on the Tamil issues. He detailed how he expressed his disagreements with the BJP on the Tamil issue over the last 18 months. "Our views don't align with regards to Tamil Nadu."

He, however, thanked the BJP for giving him the opportunity to serve for six years, reiterating that he joined the party inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He described the six years he spent in the party as a valuable phase in his political journey, saying it provided him with both experience and learning. But the leader added that his future political outfit would not treat the BJP differently from other political parties in Tamil Nadu.



