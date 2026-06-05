Delhi University Professor Living Alone Found Murdered In Her Locked Flat

A teacher of Delhi University has been found murdered in her flat at Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave, the Delhi Police has said.

Devosmita Paul was an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College, who lived alone at Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave, East Delhi. Her husband lives in Bengaluru.

The police said around 2.35 pm, a call was received at the New Ashok Nagar Police Station.

The caller, 49-year-old Devarati Paul, reported that her sister has been found dead.

The flat was locked from the outside since the morning and Devosmita Paul was not answering phone calls, the police said. Fearing something untoward has occurred, Devarati Paul broke the lock and entered the flat, where she found her sister dead.

Preliminary investigation indicate that she was hit on the head with a heavy object, the police said. There is a deep injury on the head, and the veins in her wrist were found severed.

The body has been sent to the LBS Hospital for postmortem.

The police said there was no sign of robbery since jewellery and cash in the house were found undisturbed.

The police have filed a murder case and several teams have been formed to investigate the matter.