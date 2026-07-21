Bengaluru Man Returns From Canada To Be With Ageing Parents, Shares Life Lesson

For many professionals working abroad, returning to India can involve choosing between career opportunities and family responsibilities. Bengaluru-based technology leader Ramesh NN made that choice nearly six years ago when he decided to move back from Canada to spend more time with his ageing parents.

In a LinkedIn post, Ramesh, director of engineering at IT firm Corcentric, shared that his decision was driven by the need to be physically present for his parents instead of watching family moments from a distance.

Ramesh wrote that at some point it became clear that time with family is not something people can postpone forever.

He said the decision came with several trade-offs, including giving up the comfort and predictability of life abroad.

He explained that there are always choices between comfort and connection, predictability and responsibility, and global exposure and being present where it matters most.

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After the move, his family relocated to Bengaluru, which he described as a deeply fulfilling experience. Ramesh said being part of everyday family moments instead of depending on video calls changed his perspective.

He wrote that being physically present for his parents, being part of everyday moments, and having a sense of rootedness again changed his perspective in ways he could not fully anticipate.

Apart from family reasons, Ramesh said Bengaluru's technology ecosystem also helped make the transition easier. He said the city's pace, talent pool, and startup ecosystem made the move feel like a new opportunity rather than a professional setback.

Ramesh said that professionally too, Bengaluru has been energising. He added that the pace, talent, and ecosystem create constant movement and opportunities, and in many ways, it felt like stepping into something more dynamic.

He also acknowledged that returning to India involved adjustments, including infrastructure challenges, lifestyle changes and learning how to navigate systems again. However, he said the benefits were greater than the difficulties.

Ramesh's experience comes after another Bengaluru-bound technology executive shared a similar journey.

Social Media Reaction

Many social media users agreed with Ramesh. One user commented, "I moved back from the US to India in 2015. The first year was the hardest. I compared everything. With time I made peace with it and began raising a family here."

Another user noted, "This is a great reminder that success isn't defined by geography alone, but by the impact we create and the relationships we nurture."

" From my point of view, family is everything, and I'm happy you decided to go back home," added a third user.